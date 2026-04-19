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Ukrainian missiles reportedly strike Russian drone plant

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian missiles reportedly strike Russian drone plant
What purports to be a fire burning at a drone plant following reported Ukrainian missile strikes in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia overnight on April 19, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone plant in the southern Russian city of Taganrog is on fire after being struck by Ukrainian missiles overnight on April 19, independent Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The factory produces drones for the Russian army and is located at the site of the former Taganrog Automobile Plant.

Russian defense firm Atlant-Aero is located at the site, according to the outlet.

The firm produces Molniya reconnaissance first-person view (FPV) drones and components for the Orion drone, both of which Russia uses in its war against Ukraine.

Russian authorities claimed three people were injured in the strikes on Taganrog, but only reported that a commercial site in the city was struck, not specifying if the drone plant was targeted.

"During the missile strike on Taganrog, commercial infrastructure was damaged. A fire broke out in a warehouse area," Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Earlier in the night, Ukrainian drones struck a seaport in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai, social media channels reported.

Smoke was seen rising from a port in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, after it was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones, according to independent Russian outlet Astra.

Krasnodar Krai's Operational Headquarters claimed that drone debris fell "in the area of the seaport" and that the debris of a downed drone shattered the windows of three homes.

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The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Verzun
Attacks on RussiaRussian weaponsRostov OblastRussian armed forcesMissiles
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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