Ukrainian drones reportedly strike seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a seaport in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on April 19, social media channels reported.

Smoke is rising from a port in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, after it was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones, according to independent Russian outlet Astra.

Krasnodar Krai's Operational Headquarters claimed that drone debris fell "in the area of the seaport" and that the debris of a downed drone shattered the windows of three homes.

Yeysk sits along Russia's Azov Sea coastline and is located about 270 kilometers (170 miles) from the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Following an April 16 strike by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in Tuapse, several storage tanks were destroyed, independent Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

On April 14, a substation was struck by drones in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and explosions were heard in several cities across Crimea overnight, Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.