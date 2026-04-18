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Ukrainian drones reportedly strike seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
What purports to be the result of a Ukrainian drone strike on a seaport in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia overnight on April 19, 2026. (ExilenovaPlus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck a seaport in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on April 19, social media channels reported.

Smoke is rising from a port in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, after it was reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones, according to independent Russian outlet Astra.

Krasnodar Krai's Operational Headquarters claimed that drone debris fell "in the area of the seaport" and that the debris of a downed drone shattered the windows of three homes.

Yeysk sits along Russia's Azov Sea coastline and is located about 270 kilometers (170 miles) from the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep inside Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

Kyiv considers energy facilities to be valid military targets, as the energy sites provide fuel and funding for the Kremlin's war machine.

Following an April 16 strike by Ukrainian drones on an oil refinery in Tuapse, several storage tanks were destroyed, independent Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

On April 14, a substation was struck by drones in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and explosions were heard in several cities across Crimea overnight, Telegram channel Exilenova Plus reported.

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The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Verzun
Attacks on RussiaOil refineriesOilKrasnodar KraiRussia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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