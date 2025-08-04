Ukrainian lawmaker detained in drone procurement corruption case

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered lawmaker Oleksii Kuznetsov to be held in custody for the next 60 days with the option to be released on a Hr 8 million ($192,000) bail.

Kuznetsov, representing President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, is suspected of taking part in a high-level corruption scheme tied to military procurement, Suspilne reported from the courtroom on Aug. 4.

Kuznetsov is one of the six suspects accused of embezzling state funds during the purchase of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Kuznetsov was among several officials detained in connection with an investigation by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), who on Aug. 2 revealed a major bribery scheme involving inflated state contracts for drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

According to investigators, officials involved in the scheme allegedly received up to 30% of contract funds as kickbacks. Among those detained are Kuznetsov and former Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai.

Kuznetsov was elected to parliament in 2019 representing Luhansk Oblast and served on the parliamentary human rights committee and the temporary commission on tariff policy.

The corruption revelations come days after Ukraine's parliament reversed course on the law limiting the independence of NABU and SAPO. Zelensky signed a bill restoring the agencies' independence on July 31, following widespread protests and international criticism over a prior law passed on July 22 that had constrained their powers.

According to NABU, the corruption network involved a current lawmaker, a former regional governor, leaders of city and district military administrations, a National Guard commander, and a drone supplier. Ukrainian media identified other suspects as Andrii Yurchenko, head of Luhansk's Rubizhne district, and several other officials.

Officials reportedly used a coordinated method of inflating government contracts and taking bribes in return. The pattern was repeated with both drone and EW system procurement during 2024–2025, the investigation found.

David Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, said Kuznetsov would be expelled from the faction during the investigation. "Those guilty of corruption crimes must be punished fairly, regardless of their status or position," he said.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko convened an emergency Cabinet meeting following the revelations. Zelensky later dismissed Haidai from his current role as head of the Mukachevo district administration.