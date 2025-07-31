BREAKING: Ukraine's parliament passes bill restoring independence of anti-graft bodies

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

The Ukrainian parliament approved a bill restoring the independence of two principal anti-corruption bodies in a closely-watched vote on July 31.

In the first livestreamed vote since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 331 lawmakers approved the bill in two back-to-back readings. The legislation was promptly signed by Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, but still requires a presidential signature before entering into force.

The bill aims to reverse legislation passed last week that effectively destroyed the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor (SAPO), two agencies founded as part of the post-EuroMaidan anti-graft reforms.

The initial controversial bill, quickly pushed through by President Volodymyr Zelensky's lawmakers and signed by the president on July 22, sparked mass demonstrations across the country and backlash from Ukraine's international partners.

Following the negative response abroad and at home, Zelensky proposed a new bill only two days later to restore the independence of the two bodies. Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), a watchdog, supported Zelensky's initiative, saying it would "restore the principles previously dismantled by the Verkhovna Rada."

Protests against the initial bill have lasted for several days in Kyiv and other cities. Demonstrators have gathered outside the Mariinskyi Palace, the presidential residence, and the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, ahead of the crucial vote on July 31 for another rally.

Statements by both opponents and supporters of last week's reform — as well as a physical altercation among a group of lawmakers — preceded the July 31 vote in the parliament.

Lawmaker Dmytro Kostiuk, from Zelensky's Servant of the People parliamentary group, claimed that his colleagues were pressured to vote for the controversial bill on July 22. He also announced he is leaving Zelensky's parliamentary group in protest.

"There are many questions about the work of NABU and SAPO, but it was the creation of an anti-corruption infrastructure that was the main result of the EuroMaidan Revolution," he said.

Last week's law expanded the prosecutor general's authority over cases handled by the SAPO and NABU. It also allowed the prosecutor general to issue binding instructions to NABU, reassign cases outside the agency, and delegate SAPO's authority to other prosecutors.

Anti-corruption activists and opposition lawmakers said the changes dismantled safeguards that protect both bodies from political interference, while the bill's proponents claimed it aimed to combat alleged Russian influence within the agencies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other European leaders have previously appealed to Zelensky to stress the importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, a key condition for Ukraine's EU accession efforts.

The European bloc also issued a private warning to Kyiv, saying that failure to reverse the controversial legislation could result in the suspension of certain funding programs, the Ukrainian media reported.