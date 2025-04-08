The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine to increase drone, robotics production, Zelensky says

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 8, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers repair drones in a laboratory at an undetermined location in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on April 7 that Ukraine is ramping up drone production to the "maximum."

In his nightly address, Zelensky said that Ukraine will increase production for the "full range of drones: from Mavics to long-range drones."

"We’re also expanding our domestic capacity to produce ground-based robotic systems. What we need is constant, stable growth in the production and supply of every necessary part of the unmanned component to our forces. And for this year, the outlook is promising," Zelensky added.

Earlier on April 7, the Defense Ministry also announced that a new, Ukrainian-made ground robotic system has been approved for military use.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has been developing and deploying technological innovations and cutting-edge unmanned systems. Both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly relied on drone warfare, using aerial, naval, and ground-based drones for reconnaissance and combat missions.

Zelensky also noted that Ukraine is working on producing fiber-optic drones: "since the beginning of this year, more than 20 new certified drone models with fiber-optic control systems have emerged."

Ukraine will aim to "reach the highest possible scale of production and delivery" of fiber-optic drones.

Increased Ukrainian production of fiber-optic drones, which are resistant to electronic warfare interference, will help even the playing field as this type of drone is frequently deployed by Russia.

"There is also positive momentum on 'deep strikes,'" Zelensky said, referring to Ukraine's drone strikes which have been used to strike strategic targets deep inside Russian territory. "I cannot mention specific figures, but this year we will ensure the necessary volume for our Defense Forces."

Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s commander says
The number of affected Russian targets is 10% higher than in February, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

