Drone attack targets Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Russian officials claim

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn May 3, 2025 6:28 AM 2 min read
A general view of the Crimean Bridge which connects Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai on July 25, 2023. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire and damaged houses were reported as Russia's Krasnodar Krai was allegedly targeted in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on May 3.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets within Russia as Moscow continues to wage its war against Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry on May 2 claimed 89 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over occupied Crimea and another 23 over the waters of the Black Sea.

No casualties were reported. Debris from drones was found in the villages of Taman, Yurovka, Tsibanobalka, and in the town of Anapa, Russian officials claimed.

A fire was reported in Taman, and windows were reportedly shattered in three houses.

Naval drones were spotted off the coast of Novorossiysk, Mayor Andrey Kravchenko claimed.

"In the waters near Novorossiysk, an attack by drones and unmanned boats of the Ukrainian regime is being repelled," he said at 3:31 a.m., local time.

Krasnodar Krai is located east of Crimea, separated by the Kerch Strait at the closest point between the two territories.

Ukraine has not officially commented on the reported strikes, and the Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on May 1 that Ukrainian drones struck and destroyed more than 83,000 Russian targets in April, resulting in an 8% increase from March.

"In April, units of unmanned systems of the Ukrainian Defense Forces achieved decent results in destroying the enemy," Syrskyi said.

Russian attacks on Ukraine regularly target civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

At least two people were killed and 33 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine on May 1, regional authorities reported.

Could Ukraine have stopped Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014?
Amid reports that a U.S. peace proposal might include recognizing Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea, President Donald Trump denied Ukraine was being pressured to accept the move — while also asserting Ukraine had given up the peninsula in 2014 “without firing a shot.” “Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

11:10 PM  (Updated: )

Russia's attack on Kharkiv injures 47.

A Russian drone attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least 47 people on May 2, according to local authorities. At least eight people have been hospitalized.
5:28 PM
Video

One night with 3rd Assault Brigade medics in a new age of war.

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko spent a night at the stabilization point of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine’s most battle-hardened units now fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. As drones reshape modern warfare, medics face mounting challenges: evacuations get harder and slower, turning survivable wounds into potentially fatal ones.
