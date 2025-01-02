Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Magura drone, Black Sea, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, War
Edit post

Ukraine downs 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack

by Boldizsar Gyori January 2, 2025 2:49 PM 2 min read
The moment a Russian Mi-8 helicopter is hit by SeeDragon missiles launched by a Magura naval drone on Dec. 31, 2024. (HUR/YouTube)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel.

HUR earlier reported on Dec. 31 that one of its units had downed an aerial target with the Ukrainian-made Magura drone equipped with SeeDragon missiles for the first time, destroying one Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damaging another helicopter.

According to an updated statement by HUR published on Jan. 2, two helicopters were downed and was one damaged in the attack. Russian propaganda channels admitted the loss of two helicopters earlier.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

The Magura drone has helped Ukraine push back against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by striking dozens of ships this year. They have been in operation since the summer of 2023.

The drone is able to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead. Each one is 5.5 meters long and costs approximately Hr 10 million ($240,000).

In June, HUR announced that the drones had been modified to operate anti-aircraft missiles, presenting a serious threat to the Russian Air Force over the Black Sea.

Ukraine struck hundreds of targets deep inside Russia in 2024. What did they achieve?
As Russian troops continued to hold an advantage on the ground, Ukraine has been keen to level the power in the air. In 2024, Ukrainian forces bet on drones, hitting targets thousands of kilometers deep inside Russia. Ukrainian attacks have targeted dozens of oil refineries that aid Russia’s war e…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:49 PM

Ukraine downs 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack.

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel. HUR earlier said on Dec. 31 that only one helicopter had been destroyed.
10:35 PM

Hungary loses out on about $1 billion in EU aid.

The aid package was conditional on Hungary implementing reforms to bring the country into compliance with EU standards by the end of 2024. Budapest failed to meet the requirements, a European Commission spokesperson said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.