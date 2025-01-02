Ukraine downs 2 Russian helicopters in sea drone attack.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Russian helicopters were downed in a recent strike by the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drones, Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) reported on its Telegram channel.

HUR earlier reported on Dec. 31 that one of its units had downed an aerial target with the Ukrainian-made Magura drone equipped with SeeDragon missiles for the first time, destroying one Russian Mi-8 helicopter and damaging another helicopter.

According to an updated statement by HUR published on Jan. 2, two helicopters were downed and was one damaged in the attack. Russian propaganda channels admitted the loss of two helicopters earlier.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify HUR’s claims.

The Magura drone has helped Ukraine push back against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by striking dozens of ships this year. They have been in operation since the summer of 2023.

The drone is able to cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead. Each one is 5.5 meters long and costs approximately Hr 10 million ($240,000).

In June, HUR announced that the drones had been modified to operate anti-aircraft missiles, presenting a serious threat to the Russian Air Force over the Black Sea.