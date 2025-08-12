Ukraine strikes Russian command post in Donetsk Oblast, kills commander, military says

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian command post in the partially Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, killing the commander of the 85th Motorized Rifle Brigade, the General Staff reported on Aug. 11.

The Russian commander, identified by the call sign "Dniepr," was among those killed in the strike, according to the report. His full name has not been disclosed.

The attack also reportedly killed five additional Russian soldiers. The full extent of damage is still being assessed, the General Staff said.

Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian forces routinely target command posts in Russian-occupied territories, where key logistics hubs, troop concentrations, and military vehicles are typically positioned.

Earlier, Ukraine destroyed a Russian command post and killed five Russian soldiers in occupied Melitopol in a joint operation by military intelligence (HUR) and partisans on July 10.

Donetsk Oblast, partially occupied by Russia since 2014, has become the key focus of Russian offensive operations after the outbreak of the full-scale war in 2022.

In recent months, Russian forces have closed in on key front-line towns like Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar, with the most recent reports suggesting a Russian breakthrough near Dobropillia.