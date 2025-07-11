Ukraine's HUR destroys Russian command post in occupied Melitopol in joint operation with partisans

Ukraine on July 10 destroyed a Russian command post and killed five Russian soldiers in occupied Melitopol in a joint operation by military intelligence (HUR) and partisans, the intelligence agency said.

The southern city of Melitopol in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Russian forces established a logistics base in the city, serving as a hub for personnel and military vehicles. The explosion took place as Russian National Guard soldiers stationed there were unloading a military vehicle, the statement read.

"As a result of the explosion, a satellite communication hardware station — intended by Russian military leadership to coordinate occupying forces — was also destroyed," the agency said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukrainian partisan groups, alongside Ukrainian intelligence officers, routinely execute covert missions within Russian-occupied territories to degrade the operational capacity of Russian forces.

The Atesh partisan group on July 10 sabotaged the railways in the Russian city of Volgograd and in the Russian-occupied settlement of Uvarove in Crimea in order to limit Russia's ammunition supplies to the front line and reduce the intensity of Russian assaults.