US set to approve 10 Patriot interceptors for Ukraine from Germany, records show

The United States is poised to approve the transfer to 10 Patriot interceptor missiles from Germany to Ukraine, according to U.S. congressional records dated Sept. 15.

The news comes as Ukraine faces a critical shortage of Patriot air defense munitions, the only weapons reliably capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

Germany will soon transfer to Ukraine 10 MIM–104E GEM–T Patriot interceptor missiles valued at $29.6 million, the U.S. State Department said in its notification to Congress.

While the supplies will come from Germany, the U.S. Arms Export Control Act requires Congress to review transfers of American weapons to third countries if the initial cost of the materiel exceeds $14 million.

As long as Congress does not pass a joint resolution banning the re-export of the weapons, the transfer will automatically be authorized.

"This transfer is consistent with U.S. security assistance objectives," the State Department said in the notification. "The United States government is prepared to authorize this transfer, having taken into account political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations."

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Earlier in September, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Berlin was prepared to to provide Ukraine with additional supplies of PAC-2 interceptors for Patriot systems, as well as other air defense munitions.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the time that Germany's decision would "bring peace closer."

The GEM-T Patriot missile represents an upgrade of the PAC-2, equipping the interceptorwith a new fuse and systems that improve its radar sensitivity. It is most effective against drones and cruise missiles, while the more modern PAC-3 interceptor — designed with "hit-to-kill" precision targeting technology — remain the best defense against ballistic missiles.

Ukraine relies on the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system to repel Russia's increasingly frequent and deadly mass combined attacks against major cities.

Under U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington ended large-scale defense funding and delivery of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, leaving Kyiv to rely on support from other partners to obtain key weapons systems.

Patriot interceptors have been even harder to come by as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has diverted supplies to the Middle East.