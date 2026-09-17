Regional prosecutor Kovalsky appointed as Ukraine's acting prosecutor general

Editor's note: this story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sept. 17 appointed Anton Kovalsky, chief prosecutor of Khmelnytsky Oblast, as acting prosecutor general.

Ukraine's previous prosecutor general, Ruslan Kravchenko, was fired by parliament on Sept. 15 amid a major corruption scandal.

Media reports suggest Kovalsky could ultimately be appointed prosecutor general, rather than merely serving in an acting capacity.

The media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Sept. 15 that, according to its sources, Kovalsky was the leading candidate for prosecutor general.

Another candidate for the job is Valeriy Prykhozhanov, chief prosecutor of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Kovalsky has served in the prosecution service since 2011.

Previously he was a deputy chief prosecutor of Vinnytsia Oblast from 2020 to 2021 and the chief prosecutor of Chernivtsi Oblast from 2021 to 2025.





