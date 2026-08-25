Ukrainian forces resume strikes on Russia's Wildberries amid reported attack in Tambov Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces resumed strikes on Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, following several days of strikes on competitor Ozon, monitoring channels reported Aug. 26 as explosions rocked Tambov Oblast and Ukraine's occupied territories.

A Wildberries logistics hub was struck by Ukrainian forces in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, setting the site ablaze, according to monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Ukrainian forces previously targeted Wildberries on Aug. 16, targeting the company's largest logistics hub in a major attack on Moscow Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said.

Aside from the attack on Russia's Tambov Oblast, Ukraine targeted occupied Luhansk on Aug. 26, where a large explosion erupted, and a fire followed afterwards, Exilenova Plus reported.

Meanwhile in Crimea, electricity was repeatedly switched on and off for about an hour in the Bakhchysarai district and the city of Simferopol late on Aug. 25 amid Ukrainian strikes, according to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

Explosions were also reported in the peninsula's Saky district and near the city of Yevpatoriya, the outlet wrote.

Authorities have not yet commented on the reports at the time of writing, and the details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine regularly strikes deep within Russia in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war. In recent days, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian military infrastructure and Wildberries competitor Ozon.

On Aug. 24, Ukraine launched a large-scale overnight attack on Russia, striking Ozon logistics centers, the Kombinat Kamenskiy defense-industrial facility, and a MiG-29 fighter jet, among other targets, the Ukrainian military said.

Ozon logistics centers were also reportedly struck in Russia's Samara Oblast on Aug. 22, and in the city of Orenburg overnight on Aug. 23.