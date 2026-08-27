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Russian e-commerce giant Ozon reports Ukrainian attacks on facilities in Ufa, Orenburg

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by Francis Farrell
Russian e-commerce giant Ozon reports Ukrainian attacks on facilities in Ufa, Orenburg
A close-up view shows the corporate signboards of Russia's leading e-commerce marketplaces, Ozon and Wildberries (WB), installed on a wall of a building. (Alexander Sayganov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Warehouses belonging to Russian online retailer Ozon in the cities of Ufa and Orenburg in the Ural Mountains came under attack on the night of Aug. 27, the company reported on Telegram.

Ozon is the main rival of Wildberries in Russia, a larger e-commerce company often dubbed "Russia's Amazon," which has been the target of an intense strike campaign by Ukrainian forces.

Neither attack on the Ozon facilities caused a major fire, nor were photos of the trademark large columns of smoke from burning warehouses posted on social media.

"The logistics complex in Ufa received minor damage, but is still closed and the area needs to be thoroughly inspected," the company said.

According to Ozon, the Orenburg warehouse has already resumed operations.

Ukraine's military had not commented on the attack as of midday Aug. 27. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the damage.

After devastating Wildberries facilities across the European part of Russia, including around Moscow, Ukraine first turned its attention to Ozon on Aug. 22 with a strike destroying a warehouse in Samara Oblast.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed the strike on Ozon in a post the following day.

"Ukrainian defense forces have struck the first blow against logistics hubs belonging to the Russian company Ozon," the ministry said.

"Systematic strikes on storage centers for dual-use goods are making it more difficult for the enemy to operate and are negatively impacting the overall economy of Russia. After Ukrainian units targeted 15 of the largest logistics hubs belonging to Wildberries, it was Ozon's turn."

Two days later, four more Ozon facilities came under attack. On top of the stated aim of targeting commerce in dual-use goods, Ukraine's strike campaign is seen as bringing the effects of Russia's war closer to its citizens, and potentially triggering major financial shocks in the country.

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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a senior reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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Russian e-commerce giant Ozon reports Ukrainian attacks on facilities in Ufa, Orenburg