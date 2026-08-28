Ukrainian drones target Moscow, one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Yaroslavl, sparking fire, media reports

Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow and the surrounding area, as well as the Yaroslavl oil refinery, one of Russia's largest oil processing facilities, overnight on Aug. 28, Russian Telegram channels reported, citing eyewitnesses.

Footage published by the Russian Telegram channel Supernova+ appears to show at least two separate fires burning on the plant's territory. OSINT analysts from Russian independent media outlet ASTRA geolocated the footage to Yaroslavl's Dyadkovo district and identified the facility as the Slavneft-YANOS refinery.

The latest attack marked the eighth on the Slavneft-YANOS refinery in 2026, which has been targeted repeatedly in previous Ukrainian attacks, including on Aug. 6, July 16, July 6, May 22, May 8, April 26, and March 28.

The Slavneft-YANOS refinery, located about 250 kilometers (150 miles) northeast of Moscow and roughly 700 kilometers (435 miles) from Ukraine's border, processes around 15 million tons of oil per year, making it one of Russia's five largest oil refineries.

The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, oils, bitumen, liquefied gases, and fuel oil. It is the main refining asset of Slavneft, which is jointly controlled by Russian state energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom.

Earlier, Yaroslavl Oblast Governor Mikhail Evraev reported a drone threat in the region. Traffic in the direction of Moscow was restricted, while public transport routes were adjusted following the attack.

Evraev said the drone attack on the region killed one person and injured 27 others. According to the governor, 10 people were injured when drone debris fell onto a bus.

Evraev added that debris also fell on industrial infrastructure, residential areas, and shops, without specifying which facilities or areas were affected.

Elsewhere in Russia, Ukrainian drones also attacked Russia's capital and Moscow Oblast. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses shot down two drones heading toward Moscow.

Astra reported that a column of black smoke rose over the town of Pavlovsky Posad, located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of Moscow. The cause of the fire was unclear, the media outlet added.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reports. Ukraine has not commented on the reported strike.

Kyiv considers Russian energy infrastructure a legitimate military target, as oil facilities provide fuel for Russian forces and generate revenue that helps finance Moscow's war against Ukraine.