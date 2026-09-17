KI logo
War

Russian forces strike major Ukrainian steel plant for 4th time in a month, injuring 1 worker

1 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Jimmy Rushton
Russian forces strike major Ukrainian steel plant for 4th time in a month, injuring 1 worker
Photo for illustrative purposes. An employee works in an open-hearth furnace shop at Zaporizhstal PJSC in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia struck the Zaporizhstal Iron and Steel Works with two ballistic missiles on the morning of Sept. 17, injuring one staff member, according to Metinvest, the plant's owner and Ukraine's largest steel producer.

The plant was previously struck overnight on Sept. 12 by four Russian ballistic missiles, injuring four employees.

The aggressor country has fired a total of 17 ballistic missiles at Zaporizhstal since August. This is the fourth attack in a little over a month — a systemic terror against Ukrainian industry and people, Metinvest Chief Operating Officer Oleksandr Myronenko said in a statement.

No one was killed, but one employee who was unable to reach the plant's shelters before the strike was hospitalized. Metinvest said the attack caused "significant damage" to the plant's engineering equipment and railway network.

The attacks have compounded a difficult year for Ukraine's once-profitable metallurgy industry. "Metallurgy in general contributed up to 7% of Ukraine's GDP. Now itmay be close to zero," Myronenko said in an interview on Sept. 16.

"Zaporizhstal remains an important industrial enterprise of Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine," the company said in the statement.

"Metinvest's task today is to preservethe plant, its team, production potential and the possibility of recovery. Each new Russian strike makes this more difficult, but does not change this goal."

read also

‘Powerful explosion’ occurs near Polish border amid Russian drone attack on western Ukraine, Tusk says
Zaporizhzhia OblastSteel productionRussiaUkraineMissile attack
Avatar
Jimmy Rushton

Special Correspondent

Rushton is a British journalist and security and foreign policy analyst based in Kyiv. He has covered Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, writing about every aspect of the conflict. His work has appeared in Yahoo News, New Lines Magazine, and The Telegraph, amongst others.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 17
Show More

Editors' Picks