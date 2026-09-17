Russian forces strike major Ukrainian steel plant for 4th time in a month, injuring 1 worker

Russia struck the Zaporizhstal Iron and Steel Works with two ballistic missiles on the morning of Sept. 17, injuring one staff member, according to Metinvest, the plant's owner and Ukraine's largest steel producer.

The plant was previously struck overnight on Sept. 12 by four Russian ballistic missiles, injuring four employees.

The aggressor country has fired a total of 17 ballistic missiles at Zaporizhstal since August. This is the fourth attack in a little over a month — a systemic terror against Ukrainian industry and people, Metinvest Chief Operating Officer Oleksandr Myronenko said in a statement.

No one was killed, but one employee who was unable to reach the plant's shelters before the strike was hospitalized. Metinvest said the attack caused "significant damage" to the plant's engineering equipment and railway network.

The attacks have compounded a difficult year for Ukraine's once-profitable metallurgy industry. "Metallurgy in general contributed up to 7% of Ukraine's GDP. Now itmay be close to zero," Myronenko said in an interview on Sept. 16.

"Zaporizhstal remains an important industrial enterprise of Zaporizhzhia and Ukraine," the company said in the statement.

"Metinvest's task today is to preservethe plant, its team, production potential and the possibility of recovery. Each new Russian strike makes this more difficult, but does not change this goal."