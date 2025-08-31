Ukrainian forces liberate village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to updated DeepState maps published on Aug. 29. The positions previously allowed Russian troops to control the road leading into the city of Kupiansk, approximately 104 kilometers (65 miles) east of Kharkiv, the regional capital.

The liberation was confirmed by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group. "As of now, Russians have been pushed out of Myrne. There is no information on wounded or killed Russian soldiers. Our forces are advancing further," Trehubov told Suspilne news outlet on Aug. 30.

The development comes as residents of Kupiansk continue to endure dire humanitarian conditions amid Russia’s ongoing attacks.

On Aug. 25, Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupiansk city military-civil administration, said the city has been left without electricity, gas, or running water due to daily strikes with guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV drones.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"Unfortunately, today there is no electricity, gas, or water in Kupiansk, and restoration is impossible due to the intensity of the shelling and the destruction caused by (Russian troops) every day," Besedin told Novyny.LIVE. He said around 1,800 civilians remain in the city, compared to a prewar population of about 30,000.

Conditions are especially dire on the city’s right bank, where some 870 residents are trapped without access to basic services. "They are living in nearly inhumane conditions. We cannot provide any administrative or social services there," Besedin said.

Local authorities have managed to maintain critical services only in the Prystinske district, a cluster of nine smaller settlements within the Kupiansk community.

Russian forces continue to launch attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, including against the regional capital of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the Russian border.