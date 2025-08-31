KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukrainian forces liberate village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukrainian forces liberate village near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian soldiers of Khartya brigade receive training on shooting drones down in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine on February 18, 2025. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukrainian military has liberated the village of Myrne near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, according to updated DeepState maps published on Aug. 29. The positions previously allowed Russian troops to control the road leading into the city of Kupiansk, approximately 104 kilometers (65 miles) east of Kharkiv, the regional capital.

The liberation was confirmed by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group. "As of now, Russians have been pushed out of Myrne. There is no information on wounded or killed Russian soldiers. Our forces are advancing further," Trehubov told Suspilne news outlet on Aug. 30.

The development comes as residents of Kupiansk continue to endure dire humanitarian conditions amid Russia’s ongoing attacks.

On Aug. 25, Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupiansk city military-civil administration, said the city has been left without electricity, gas, or running water due to daily strikes with guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV drones.

Article image
Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

"Unfortunately, today there is no electricity, gas, or water in Kupiansk, and restoration is impossible due to the intensity of the shelling and the destruction caused by (Russian troops) every day," Besedin told Novyny.LIVE. He said around 1,800 civilians remain in the city, compared to a prewar population of about 30,000.

Conditions are especially dire on the city’s right bank, where some 870 residents are trapped without access to basic services. "They are living in nearly inhumane conditions. We cannot provide any administrative or social services there," Besedin said.

Local authorities have managed to maintain critical services only in the Prystinske district, a cluster of nine smaller settlements within the Kupiansk community.

Russian forces continue to launch attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, including against the regional capital of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city near the Russian border.

Ukraine’s intel chief warns of Russian disinformation wave ahead of Zapad-2025 military drills
Kyrylo Budanov said that upcoming joint exercises, set to begin in two weeks, will pose challenges for both Ukraine and European countries, particularly through what he described as “cognitive influence.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
UkraineRussiaKharkiv OblastKupianskWar
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 31
Sunday, August 31
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine's ex-parliament speaker shot dead in Lviv.

Andrii Parubii, a Ukrainian politician who previously served as the parliament speaker and played a prominent role in the EuroMaidan Revolution, was shot dead in Lviv on Aug. 30.

Show More

Editors' Picks