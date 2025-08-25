Kupiansk left without water, electricity, and gas amid Russian attacks

Residents of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine remain without electricity, gas, and running water as Russian attacks continue, Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupiansk city military-civil administration, said on Aug. 25.

About 1,800 civilians remain in the city, according to Besedin.

Kupiansk, home to about 30,000 people before the all-out war, has been on the front lines of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Besedin told Novyny.LIVE that daily attacks with guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV (first-person-view) drones have destroyed critical infrastructure and prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Unfortunately, today there is no electricity, gas, or water in Kupiansk, and restoration is impossible due to the intensity of the shelling and the destruction caused by (Russian troops) every day," Besedin said.

Conditions are especially dire on the city's right bank, where 870 residents are trapped with almost no basic services.

"They are living in nearly inhumane conditions. We cannot provide any administrative or social services there," Besedin said.

Local authorities have managed to maintain critical services in the Prystinske district, a cluster of nine small settlements within the Kupiansk community, where energy and centralized water supply are still functioning.

Russian forces continue attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv itself, Ukraine's second-largest city near the Russian border.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, on Aug. 25, Russia launched multiple airstrikes, artillery barrages, and rocket attacks targeting both military positions and border settlements.