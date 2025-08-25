Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Kupiansk left without water, electricity, and gas amid Russian attacks

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Kupiansk left without water, electricity, and gas amid Russian attacks
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on April 7, 2025. (Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)

Residents of Kupiansk in northeastern Ukraine remain without electricity, gas, and running water as Russian attacks continue, Andriy Besedin, head of the Kupiansk city military-civil administration, said on Aug. 25.

About 1,800 civilians remain in the city, according to Besedin.

Kupiansk, home to about 30,000 people before the all-out war, has been on the front lines of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

Besedin told Novyny.LIVE that daily attacks with guided bombs, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and FPV (first-person-view) drones have destroyed critical infrastructure and prevented the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Unfortunately, today there is no electricity, gas, or water in Kupiansk, and restoration is impossible due to the intensity of the shelling and the destruction caused by (Russian troops) every day," Besedin said.

Conditions are especially dire on the city's right bank, where 870 residents are trapped with almost no basic services.

"They are living in nearly inhumane conditions. We cannot provide any administrative or social services there," Besedin said.

Local authorities have managed to maintain critical services in the Prystinske district, a cluster of nine small settlements within the Kupiansk community, where energy and centralized water supply are still functioning.

Russian forces continue attacks across Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv itself, Ukraine's second-largest city near the Russian border.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, on Aug. 25, Russia launched multiple airstrikes, artillery barrages, and rocket attacks targeting both military positions and border settlements.

Ukraine, US to meet this week to discuss potential Zelensky-Putin talks
“We would like to understand from the American side whether the Russians are ready — and in what format — for a bilateral, and eventually trilateral, meeting,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
WarUkraineRussiaRussian attackKharkiv OblastKupianskRussian troopsGeneral StaffHumanitarian crisis
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Norway pledges $8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2026.

The move underscores Norway’s growing role in supporting Ukraine’s defense as Western partners move closer to finalizing security guarantees amid a push to organize a high-level meeting between Kyiv and Moscow.

Show More

Editors' Picks