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Kyiv Independent wins 2026 Online Journalism Award for innovation in revenue strategy

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The Kyiv Independent wins Online Journalism Award for Innovation in Revenue Strategy, 2026
The Kyiv Independent wins Online Journalism Award for Innovation in Revenue Strategy, 2026

The Kyiv Independent has won a 2026 Online Journalism Award for Innovation in Revenue Strategy in the Medium Newsroom category, recognizing a membership model that keeps the newsroom's reporting free to read while inviting readers to sustain it.

The award was announced on Sept. 3 by the Online News Association during this year's virtual awards ceremony.

The judges praised the Kyiv Independent for building "an authentic and transparent membership model around a powerful principle: keeping independent journalism freely accessible during wartime," pointing to its membership growth alongside real-time reporting from a war zone, and its commitment to listening to readers through its Discord community, live events, and newsletters.

The award recognizes the Kyiv Independent's reader revenue results in 2025: membership grew 78% over the year, from 14,300 members at the end of 2024 to 25,500 by December 2025. Monthly recurring revenue rose 69% over the same period while average monthly churn held at 1.64% — below common industry benchmarks — and nearly 90% of members rated their experience 4 or 5 out of 5 in the newsroom's member survey.

Currently, Kyiv Independent has a community of over 35,000 paying members.

"We are proud of this recognition of our reader revenue work, and we owe it to our members. They are the reason a free-to-read newsroom in a country at war can pay its own way," said Zakhar Protsiuk, chief operating officer of the Kyiv Independent.

Reader support made up about 70% of Kyiv Independent’s funding in 2025.

At the core of the model is a simple principle: in a country at war, quality information must stay free and accessible to everyone. Rather than putting reporting behind a paywall, the Kyiv Independent invites readers to become partners in sustaining it — not subscribers, but part of a global community built around a shared cause.

It is the Kyiv Independent's second consecutive Online Journalism Award in this category, following the 2025 award for building a sustainable business model during wartime.

The Kyiv Independent's growth is driven by the community behind it. Consider becoming a member or making a donation to help us keep covering Ukraine's story.

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