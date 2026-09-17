At least 10 killed, 71 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over past day as Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa oblasts bear brunt of attacks

At least 10 people were killed and 71 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The attack comes as the U.S. government backed sweeping legislation that would allow tariffs of up to 100% to be imposed on countries that purchase Russian oil and gas.

Russia launched a large-scale overnight attack on Ukrainian cities, using ballistic and cruise missiles, Shahed-type one-way attack drones, and Oniks anti-ship missiles.

The main targets of the Russian attack were the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts, according to Ukraine's Air Force. Ukrainian forces shot down or suppressed with electronic warfare 124 of 157 Russian drones of various types, as well as seven of 10 low-cost "Banderol" cruise missiles, the Air Force said.

Russian missile and drone strikes were recorded at 36 locations across Ukraine, while drone debris was reported at five additional locations, according to the Air Force.

In Kyiv, 16 people, including two children, were injured in a series of overnight Russian drone and missile attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitshchko said.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and five others injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five people were killed and seven injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian commuter bus in the Nikopol area, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and 14 others injured in a series of Russian drone, missile and air strikes targeting the city of Kherson and surrounding settlements, local authorities said.

In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian strikes hit the center of Kropyvnytskyi, injuring at least four people, according to local authorities.

In Sumy Oblast, one man was killed in a Russian air strike, while 14 others, including two children, were injured in other Russian attacks, the local military administration said.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was killed in a Russian strike on Sept. 16, while six others were injured in overnight attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and surrounding areas, according to local authorities.