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Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches ballistic missiles at the capital and other regions across Ukraine

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by Olena Goncharova
Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches ballistic missiles at the capital and other regions across Ukraine
The colors of Ukraine's flag sparkle on the Motherland Monument at night in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 24, 2025, three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Eugen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Several consecutive explosions were heard in Kyiv around 3 a.m. local time on Aug. 27, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. An air raid alert was in effect across most of Ukraine, except for the western regions.

At least six explosions were heard in the capital within about a minute. Two sounded distant, while the others were loud in central Kyiv, Chris York reported.

Explosions were also reported in southern city of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. At least three people were injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said in his post on Telegram.

A day earlier, Russian forces launched 163 drones across Ukraine, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 132 of them over the country's north, south, and east. The remaining drones struck 18 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at three additional sites.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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