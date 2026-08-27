Explosions rock Kyiv as Russia launches ballistic missiles at the capital and other regions across Ukraine

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Several consecutive explosions were heard in Kyiv around 3 a.m. local time on Aug. 27, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. An air raid alert was in effect across most of Ukraine, except for the western regions.

At least six explosions were heard in the capital within about a minute. Two sounded distant, while the others were loud in central Kyiv, Chris York reported.

Explosions were also reported in southern city of Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. At least three people were injured in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said in his post on Telegram.

A day earlier, Russian forces launched 163 drones across Ukraine, according to the Air Force. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 132 of them over the country's north, south, and east. The remaining drones struck 18 locations, while debris from intercepted drones fell at three additional sites.