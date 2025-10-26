KI logo
Monday, October 27, 2025
War

Ukrainian drones target Moscow in overnight attack, mayor says

by Abbey Fenbert
Smoke rises over buildings near Moscow during a reported drone attack overnight on Oct. 26-27, 2025. (Astra)

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Dozens of drones targeted the city of Moscow overnight on Oct. 26-27, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin began reporting attacks on the Russian capital on the evening of Oct. 26. As of publication time, Russian forces have reportedly shot down 34 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow. Emergency services have been dispatched to all crash sites, Sobyanin said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have temporarily suspended operations in response to the drone threat.

Explosions have been reported in multiple parts of the city and the surrounding region, including the Kommunarka district, according to Russian Telegram channels. No casualties have been reported.

A fire broke out at on oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of Oct. 26, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing eyewitness footage. The local administration did not disclose the cause of the fire and said the blaze had already been extinguished.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reported strikes.

Kyiv regularly uses long-range drones to target military and industrial targets in Russia, including oil refineries, weapons factories, and ammunition depots. Ukraine allegedly targeted Moscow with 34 drones in a previous overnight strike on Sept. 22.

Russia regularly launches large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. Over the past two nights, mass attacks against Kyiv have killed five people and left dozens injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 that Russia has attacked Ukraine with nearly 1,200 strike drones and 50 missiles — primarily ballistic missiles — in the past week alone.

Ukraine war latest: 3 killed, 32 injured in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack on residential buildings
Key developments on Oct. 26-25: * Three killed, 32 injured in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack on residential buildings * ‘I’m not going to be wasting my time’ — Trump rules out Putin meeting without Ukraine peace progress * ‘More to come,’ HUR says, as sabotage fires spread across Russia * Ukraine retakes 2 villages in Donetsk Oblast near Dobropillia, military says * Russia says it tested nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight Oct. 26, k
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Abbey Fenbert

Senior News Editor

Abbey Fenbert is a senior news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She is a freelance writer, editor, and playwright with an MFA from Boston University. Abbey served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ukraine from 2008-2011.

