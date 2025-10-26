Ukrainian drones target Moscow in overnight attack, mayor says

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Dozens of drones targeted the city of Moscow overnight on Oct. 26-27, according to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Sobyanin began reporting attacks on the Russian capital on the evening of Oct. 26. As of publication time, Russian forces have reportedly shot down 34 Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow. Emergency services have been dispatched to all crash sites, Sobyanin said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Moscow's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have temporarily suspended operations in response to the drone threat.

Explosions have been reported in multiple parts of the city and the surrounding region, including the Kommunarka district, according to Russian Telegram channels. No casualties have been reported.

A fire broke out at on oil depot in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of Oct. 26, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported, citing eyewitness footage. The local administration did not disclose the cause of the fire and said the blaze had already been extinguished.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the reported strikes.

Kyiv regularly uses long-range drones to target military and industrial targets in Russia, including oil refineries, weapons factories, and ammunition depots. Ukraine allegedly targeted Moscow with 34 drones in a previous overnight strike on Sept. 22.

Russia regularly launches large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities. Over the past two nights, mass attacks against Kyiv have killed five people and left dozens injured.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 26 that Russia has attacked Ukraine with nearly 1,200 strike drones and 50 missiles — primarily ballistic missiles — in the past week alone.