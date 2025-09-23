Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow throughout the night, mayor says

Ukraine carried out drone strikes on Moscow throughout the night of Sept. 23, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported, adding that dozens of unmanned aircraft were downed.

Sobyanin began reporting on the drone attacks on the evening of Sept. 22 and continued to update throughout the night. Thirty-four Ukrainian drones flying toward Moscow were shot down as of around 9 a.m. local time, he said.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a total of 69 Ukrainian drones were shot down over nine Russian regions, including Moscow Oblast, as well as over occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 23.

Airspace over the Russian capital was closed due to the drone attack, prompting a temporary suspension of operations at Moscow’s airports.

Emergency services were dispatched to the sites where drone debris had fallen, the mayor said. No casualties or damage were reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukraine has not commented on the latest attacks.

Kyiv's forces regularly target Russian regions both along the front lines and in the rear with drones.

The reported Ukrainian attacks come as Russia continues its regular strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, while the peace talks have failed to produce any tangible results.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast killed a woman and injured several others overnight on Sept. 23, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.