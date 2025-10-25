KI logo
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Russia

One of Russia's largest oil refineries reportedly suspends operations after Ukrainian attack

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
One of Russia's largest oil refineries reportedly suspends operations after Ukrainian attack
The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan Oblast, Russia. (Wikipedia)

Russia's Ryazan oil refinery, which supplies fuel to Moscow Oblast, halted oil processing at its main crude distillation unit on Oct. 23, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed industry sources.

The shutdown follows a Ukrainian drone strike on the refinery on Oct. 23 and marks the latest success in Kyiv's campaign targeting Russia's energy sector to disrupt Moscow's war effort.

The plant is Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery. It processed 13.1 million tons of oil last year and accounted for 5% of Russia's total refinery capacity, according to Russian estimates.

Following the attack, a fire broke out at the plant after the CDU-4 primary processing unit, with a capacity of 4 million tons per year, or 80,000 barrels per day, caught fire and was shut down.

The fire led to the suspension of operations at several neighboring units, including a reformer, vacuum gasoil hydrotreater, and catalytic cracker, according to Reuters sources.

The Ryazan refinery already shut down part of its capacity in February and again in September.

The plant is located in Ryazan Oblast, central Russia, roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Moscow. The region serves as an important industrial and transportation hub.

Ukrainian strikes have targeted at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025, according to the Financial Times, pushing Russian diesel exports down to their lowest level since 2020.

Ukraine is autonomizing more of its drones — AI is only part of the solution
Ukraine’s drones are setting new standards for self-piloting on the battlefield. Full autonomy, however, remains well out of reach — and is likely to stay there. The broader vision of drones operating fully independently of pilots remains something of a holy grail for drone developers, even as it may seem a dystopian nightmare to many human rights activists and luminaries, including the pope himself. Ukrainian developers hope that progressively delegating more tasks to drones and software can
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
UkraineWarAttacks on RussiaOil refineriesRyazan Oblast
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at The Kyiv Independent, covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations and European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa, working there for two years from the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half at the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, October 25
Friday, October 24
Show More

Editors' Picks