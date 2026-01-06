Ukrainian drones strike oil facilities in several Russian regions and residential building in Tver, officials say

Ukrainian drones carried out overnight attacks on several Russian regions on Jan. 6, with explosions and fires reported in multiple locations, according to Russian Telegram channels.

In Tver, regional authorities said a fragment from a drone hit a high-rise building in the city center during the attack, killing one person, injuring two others, and sparking a fire.

The first reported strikes in the overnight attack occurred in Penza, where residents said they heard five to seven explosions after 2:00 a.m. local time and saw flashes in the sky, with preliminary reports suggesting a possible hit on a bearing plant.

Around 3:00 a.m. local time, social media footage showed a large glow over Usman, where drones reportedly struck an oil refinery, triggering a fire.

Explosions were also reported in Sterlitamak, though the target there remains unclear.

Russian authorities have not officially confirmed the scope or targets of the attacks.

Ukraine has escalated its strike campaign against oil facilities inside Russia and Russian-occupied territories throughout 2025, primarily relying on domestically developed drones. Oil and gas are key sources of revenue for Moscow, helping to fuel its invasion of Ukraine.