Ukrainian drones reportedly target oil infrastructure in Siberia, over 2,000 km away from frontline

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly attacked the city of Tyumen in the Russian region of Siberia late on Oct. 6, local officials reported.

Officials from Russia's Tyumen Oblast claimed on Telegram that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over an "industrial facility" in the city, adding that no fire, casualties, or explosions occurred amid the attack.

Officials further claimed that the unspecified facility is operating "without interruption," following the attack.

Russian media Telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing local residents, that the intended target may have been the Antipinsky oil refinery, located in the south-east part of the city. Local residents reported hearing explosions as well as numerous fire trucks en-route sometime between 8pm - 9pm local time.

Reacting to the attack, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said that no fire had occurred at the refinery.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reporting nor claims made by Russian officials.

Although it is likely that Ukrainian long-range drones were used, Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

Kyiv has also increased its frequency of attacks on Russian oil refineries in recent months as it attempts to disrupt a driving economic force that fuel's Russia's war chest.

Russia’s Tyumen Oblast, which lies over 2,060 km (1280 miles) has previously served as a target of Ukrainian attacks. A source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on July 11 that the agency was behind an operation that caused an explosion on a major gas pipeline in the region.

According to the Financial Times, sixteen of Russia's 38 oil refineries have been hit since August 2025, forcing Russian diesel exports to drop to their lowest level since 2020.

Overnight on Oct. 6, Ukrainian drones struck the largest oil terminal in occupied Crimea, hitting the Feodosia oil terminal.

The ongoing strikes come as fuel shortages have continued to worsen across Russia. Late last month, Russian authorities introduced new measures in an attempt to stabilize domestic fuel supplies, including extending a ban on the export of gasoline as well as new limits on the export of diesel, marine fuel, and gasoil.











