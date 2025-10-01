Russia extends ban on gasoline exports, limits diesel shipments amid Ukrainian fuel disruptions

Russian authorities introduced new measures on Sept. 30 in an attempt to stabilize domestic fuel supplies, Russian state media reported.

The new measures comes amid a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have strained supplies and forced Moscow to cut shipments.

The Russian Cabinet decree extended the ban on the export of gasoline outside of Russia for both exporters and producers until Dec. 31, 2025, Interfax reported.

In addition to the export ban on gasoline, Russian authorities also introduced a ban on diesel, marine fuel, and gasoil exports for non-producers, according to a Cabinet statement, noting that the temporary ban will begin on Oct. 1. The ban, which does not apply to direct producers, is also set to last through to the end of 2025.

Russia initially banned gasoline exports in July 2025 stemming from a spike in price caused by Ukrainian disruptions.

Ukrainian strikes have targeted at least 16 of Russia's 38 oil refineries since August 2025, according to the Financial Times, pushing Russian diesel exports down to their lowest level since 2020.

Ukraine has urged Western allies to impose additional sanctions on Russian energy, arguing that cutting Moscow's oil revenues would weaken its ability to finance the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed the European Union to halt Russian energy imports, saying tougher U.S. measures depend on Europe reducing its reliance on Moscow.

Amid the increased pressure, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sept. 16 that the EU will propose to phase out Russian energy purchases sooner than initially planned, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia's economy continues to struggle under the dual pressure of sanctions and war expenditures, facing high inflation, near-record interest rates, and slowing growth.



