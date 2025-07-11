Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine behind new pipeline explosion in Siberia that supplies Russian military-industrial complex, source claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine behind new pipeline explosion in Siberia that supplies Russian military-industrial complex, source claims
A view of the city in Langepas in Tyumen Oblast, Russia. (Wikipedia)

Ukraine was behind the operation that caused an explosion on a major gas pipeline in the city of Langepas, Russia’s Tyumen Oblast, a source in Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent on July 11.

According to the source, the incident destroyed a section of the key pipeline supplying Russian military-industrial facilities in Chelyabinsk, Orenburg, and Sverdlovsk oblasts.

Langepas is located in western Siberia, some 3,000 kilometers (1,800 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

The explosion reportedly led to a large fire, with immediate damages estimated at $1.3 million.

Repairing and testing the pipeline could take about a month, the source said. Due to damage in a swampy area, repairs will be challenging, reducing gas supply by 25 million cubic meters and causing indirect losses of nearly $76 million, the source in HUR added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russian territory in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

A similar incident was reported on July 5 in Russia's Vladivostok. Explosions damaged a gas pipeline and destroyed a water pipeline supplying military facilities in the region, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent.

The damaged pipeline provides gas to several Russian military facilities on the coast of the Sea of Japan, including the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Armed Forces, the source said.

As leaders attend Ukraine Recovery Conference, rebuilding is distant dream for Ukrainians who need it most
From her window, Elena Demchenko can see the school where she taught for 17 years. Nearly three years have passed since Izium was liberated from Russian occupation, yet the building still lies in ruins. “People still live with damaged roofs, windows, and doors — there are so many old ladies that live alone in their apartments, earn a $50 monthly pension, and have no idea what to do,” according to Demchenko, who lived through Russian occupation. When Ukrainian forces retook Izium in September
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarUkraine's military intelligenceGas
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, July 11
Video
How Ukrainian teens are training for war.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, war has become a daily reality for thousands of Ukrainian children. Some Ukrainian military units, such as the Azov Brigade, offer boot camps for teenagers to teach them the basics of self-defense, first aid, dry firing, and other survival skills — helping them prepare for both the realities of today and the uncertainties of the future.

Show More

Editors' Picks