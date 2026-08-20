Ukraine's military reportedly strikes Russian oil refinery, terminal in latest drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck an oil refinery in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan and an oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai overnight on Aug. 20, Russian Telegram media channels reported, as Ukraine continues its campaign targeting Russian oil infrastructure.

Drones reportedly targeted the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Russian Telegram media channels reported. Photos and videos posted to social media purport to show long-range drones striking the refinery overnight.

Elsewhere in Russia, the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Krasnodar Krai was also reportedly struck. NASA's FIRMS satellite monitoring system detected a fire at the terminal.

The 500-kilovolt Taman electrical substation, part of the power infrastructure supplying Russian-occupied Crimea, was also reportedly targeted.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

The TANECO refinery was previously targeted by Ukrainian forces on Aug. 10, when Ukraine's General Staff confirmed a strike on the facility and said a fire had been recorded at the site.

TANECO is a major Tatneft refinery in Nizhnekamsk, roughly 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Ukraine that processes more than 17 million metric tons of oil annually.

Nizhnekamsk's oil and petrochemical infrastructure has repeatedly been targeted by Ukraine. Ukrainian forces struck the TAIF-NK refinery in July, while the neighboring Nizhnekamskneftekhim petrochemical plant was targeted in May and June.

The Tamanneftegaz terminal — a key Russian oil export facility in the Black Sea region — has also been targeted by Ukrainian forces. In June, the General Staff reported damage to three oil storage tanks, a pipeline and loading infrastructure at the site.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Ukraine has intensified long-range strikes against Russian oil infrastructure in recent months, targeting refineries and other energy facilities that Kyiv says help finance and supply Russia's war effort.