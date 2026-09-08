2 Russian Su-35S fighter jets collide over Kursk Oblast, Russian media reports

Two Russian Su-35S fighter jets collided while flying over Russia's Kursk Oblast, Russian media and Telegram channels reported on Sept. 7.

The circumstances and cause of the collision remain unclear, and Russian authorities have not publicly disclosed details of the incident.

Russian reports said one pilot was killed in the collision, while the other survived.

Images circulating online purportedly show wreckage from one of the aircraft in Kursk Oblast.

The Su-35S was developed from the Soviet-designed Su-27 and is widely used by the Russian military for a range of roles, including dropping glide bombs on Ukrainian territory from the safety of territory under Russian control. Ukraine currently lacks an effective way to counter them.