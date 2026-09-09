Russian attacks kill at least 12, injure 71 across Ukraine as Russia continues relentless strikes on Kyiv

At least 12 people were killed and 71 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Sept. 9.

In Kyiv, nine people were injured after a Russian morning strike hit a 24-story residential building Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Sept. 9.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks over the past day killed two people and injured seven others, including two children, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, said.

In total, 31 sites were damaged across the region, including 11 houses, two apartment buildings, five production and warehouse facilities, an administrative building, a utility building, and 12 vehicles, Tkachenko said.

"Behind every number is someone's life, someone's home, someone's property. And this is once again the reality that Russia brings to our land," he added.

Russia's attacks on Kyiv resumed almost immediately after a brief pause linked to the visit of U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to the capital, with Russian drones targeting the city throughout the day and overnight.

Russian forces launched 196 Shahed-type attack drones, including jet-powered drones, across Ukraine on Sept. 9, the Air Force said. Russian forces also launched Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea and S8000 Banderol cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov. The Air Force did not specify the number of missiles launched.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 165 drones, while strikes by missiles and attack drones were recorded at 23 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at four locations, the Air Force said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Russian attacks on Sept. 9, saying that efforts to address the aftermath were underway in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Zhytomyr oblasts.

"Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people's lives practically every day. But a response is needed – Moscow must not go into the winter believing that it can get away with missile and drone terror without consequences," Zelensky said.

This morning in Kyiv, a Russian drone struck an apartment building. Four people were injured. As always, our rescuers responded swiftly, and the fire has now been extinguished. Last night in the Odesa region, the international Starokozache border crossing with Moldova was hit.… pic.twitter.com/0yip9A2bQd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 9, 2026

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region killed two people and injured 15 others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed two people and injured 12 people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported, according to the reports published on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russian drones struck the Starokozache international border crossing with Moldova, killing two civilians and injuring three others, Governor Oleh Kiper said. Rescuers evacuated another 16 people from a bus to safety.

The crossing was temporarily suspended following the attack, Kiper added.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding regions, and killed one person and injuring four others, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In a separate attack on Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian Shahed-type drone struck a railway station near Iskra village at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, hitting a Kharkiv-Izium train and injuring seven people, Syniehubov said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed, and seven others were injured by Russian attacks, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 945 attacks on 46 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, Fedorov said.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, a combined Russian attack killed a woman and injured four people, including a child, regional governor Heorhii Reshetilov said. Port and civilian infrastructure, a shopping mall, a postal terminal, a cafe, homes, and vehicles were damaged, he added.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, air attacks killed one person and injured three others across the region as Russia Russia launched a Banderol cruise missile on a hypermarket in Pryluky, governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

A woman at a Russian attack site in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sept. 9, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration / Telegram) A house damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Sept. 9, 2026. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)

July of 2026 saw the most civilians killed or injured in Ukraine since March 2022, according to the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

At least 437 civilians in Ukraine were killed and 2,610 injured in July alone, the monitoring group said on Aug. 13. This represents a 30% increase from June, which previously held the record for the deadliest month since April 2022.

Ukrainian civilian casualties in July 2026 were 70% higher than in July of the previous year, while casualties among children also rose to their highest level since April 2022, with 17 children killed and 166 injured.