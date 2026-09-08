Ukraine to sign contracts for around 1,000 Patriot missiles with partner support and EU loan funding, defense minister says

Ukraine is preparing to sign contracts for the delivery of around 1,000 missiles for Patriot air defense systems with support from its partners and funding from an EU loan, Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara said on Sept. 8.

Khmara made the announcement during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which he attended for the first time alongside Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi.

The defense minister cautioned that the contracted missiles would take time to arrive. He urged Ukraine’s partners to supply interceptors from their existing stockpiles before winter, proposing that they be replenished with upgraded missiles delivered under Ukraine’s future contracts.

Strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses is an urgent priority as Russia continues large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. A mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Sept. 8 killed at least five people, injured 29 others, and resulted in massive fires that filled the morning air across the city with smoke.

Kyiv is also seeking additional air-to-air missiles and man-portable air defense systems to counter cruise missiles and jet-powered attack drones.

"Together with dozens of Ukrainian companies, we are already seeking affordable, scalable solutions, particularly for intercepting jet-powered Shahed drones. Some interceptors are already undergoing combat testing," according to the minister.

The European Commission is expected to approve the final 28.3-billion-euro ($33-billion) tranche of this year’s defense loans for Ukraine on Sept. 11, EU and national diplomats previously told the Kyiv Independent.

The financing package includes approval for Ukraine to purchase U.S.-made PAC-3 interceptors, which are used by Patriot systems to defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

EU member states have already backed Ukraine’s request, though one procedural step remains before the bloc can grant formal approval, the Kyiv Independent learned from EU and national diplomats.