Ukraine war latest: Russia's deadline to capture Donbas slips yet again

Key developments on Sept. 8:

Russia's deadline to capture Donbas slips again as military asks for more time, Ukraine says

Germany 'ready to provide missiles for Patriots,' Zelensky says

Russia pounds Kyiv in overnight attack, killing 5, injuring 29, as brief truce ends in missile fire

Ukrainian drones ignite blaze at Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, locals report

Russian drone violates Moldovan and Romanian airspace, crashes in Moldova

Russia has again postponed its deadline to fully capture Ukraine's Donbas, now setting March 31, 2027, as the target date, Deputy Presidential Office head Pavlo Palisa said on Sept. 7.

The new deadline comes as Moscow continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw from the Donbas, which includes the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as part of the U.S.-led peace process, rejecting a ceasefire without such concessions.

Russia's political leadership wants to capture the Donbas by the end of 2026, while the military is seeking to extend the deadline to March 31, 2027, Palisa wrote on social media following a military briefing for U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Russians have failed to achieve any operational success in Donetsk Oblast," Palisa said. "They have already postponed the deadlines for reaching the oblast's administrative borders 15 times."

Ukraine still controls 21% to 22% of Donetsk Oblast, meaning slightly more than one-fifth of the region remains outside Russian control.

Moscow is effectively demanding that Kyiv surrender territory in a peace deal that Russian forces have failed to capture militarily.

Kyiv privately told the Trump administration that Russia may be unable to capture the remaining Ukrainian-controlled parts of Donetsk Oblast even in 2027, according to a document previously seen by the Kyiv Independent.

Russia's territorial advances have slowed to less than 100 square kilometers (around 40 square miles) per month. At that pace, the document says, Moscow's stated objectives in Donetsk Oblast could be pushed "potentially" beyond 2027.

Germany 'ready to provide missiles for Patriots,' Zelensky says



Germany is 'ready to provide' additional supplies of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 8.

"These are exactly the kinds of decisions that bring peace closer: when you reduce the aggressor’s ability to destroy lives," Zelensky said in a post on social media. No timescale was given for the arrival of the additional interceptors.

"Preparing Ukraine for winter is of the highest priority and it requires us to act resolutely and immediately," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in comments at the Sept. 8 meeting of the Ramstein Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"In addition to PAC-2 interceptor missiles, Germany will further step up its continuous provision of AIM-9 air-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to provide greater quantities to Ukraine," Pistorius said, also committing to deliver additional IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

Russia pounds Kyiv in overnight attack, killing 5, injuring 29, as brief truce ends in missile fire



A mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Sept. 8 killed at least five people, injured 29 others, and sparked a series of huge fires that filled the morning air across the city with smoke.

Residential buildings, a school, and warehouses were damaged in the attack, signaling a violent end to the brief respite for the capital during a diplomatic visit by U.S. envoys over the weekend.

"It's like The Hunger Games, it's just about survival," Dariia Kolisnyk, a resident of a building damaged by a missile in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, told the Kyiv Independent.

"You just go to bed, wondering whether you'll wake up or not. That's life in Kyiv."

The strike follows Russia and Ukraine's agreement to pause aerial attacks on each other's capitals for three days. While the precise expiration time of the truce was hazy, there is no doubt about its end.

The blasts followed warnings from Ukraine's Air Force that Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered strike drones were bound for Kyiv. Monitoring channels reported that at least 12 ballistic missiles have targeted the city in the span of about an hour.

The Air Force later reported that Russian forces launched 32 cruise missiles, 166 Shahed-type drones of which "more than half" were jet-powered, and an unspecified number of ballistic missiles. Two ballistic missiles, 31 cruise missiles, and 142 drones were intercepted, it said.

It added that missile and drone strikes were recorded at 29 locations.

As of 6:20 p.m. local time, three people had been killed and another 29 injured in Russian attacks, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as of 5 p.m. local time, 23 people had been injured, 14 of whom were hospitalized. Three people are in serious condition.

The death toll had also risen from three to five, the mayor added.

Ukrainian drones ignite blaze at Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, locals report

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in Russia overnight on Sept. 8, according to footage shared by locals on social media and analyzed by monitoring groups.

Saratov is located approximately 460 kilometers (285 miles) east of the Ukrainian border with Russia, near Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Residents of Saratov reported explosions and a fire at the refinery overnight, posting photos and videos of the attack. Independent Russian outlet Astra analyzed the footage and concluded based on geolocation that the Saratov Oil Refinery had been hit and was burning.



Russian drone violates Moldovan and Romanian airspace, crashes in Moldova

A suspected Russian Shahed-type drone violated Moldovan and Romanian airspace on Sept. 8, forcing airspace closures, emergency alerts, and the scrambling of NATO fighter jets.

The Moldovan military detected an "unmanned aerial vehicle" at 4:20 p.m. local time, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said in a statement, identifying it as a "Shahed-type" drone that entered the country's airspace from the "direction of… Ukraine."

The military monitored the drone until it left Moldovan airspace at 4:37 p.m., heading in the direction of Golaiesti in Romania.

Spanish F/A-18 fighter jets, deployed as part of a NATO air-policing mission, were scrambled from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base as the drone entered Romanian airspace.