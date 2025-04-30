The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drones, Attacks on Russia, Russian armed forces
Edit post

'5 explosions' — Ukrainian drones strike Russian military plant in Murom, source claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 30, 2025 12:34 PM 2 min read
Smoke rises over the site of a reported attack at a Russian ammunition plant in Vladimir Oblast, Russia, on April 30, 2025. (Astra / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia's Vladimir Oblast overnight on April 30, damaging two buildings and sparking a fire, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The facility, known locally as the city's "powder factory," produces ignition components for ammunition used by Russia's Armed Forces, Interior Ministry, and Federal Security Service (FSB), according to Russia's National Defense magazine.

It is under Ukrainian and EU sanctions for its role in supporting Russia's war effort.

"There were five explosions at the facility," the SBU source said. "Two buildings were preliminarily damaged, and a fire broke out."

"It specializes in the production of ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and Air Force," they added.

Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed a fire occurred at a warehouse in Murom and attributed it to downed drones.

"The attack of several drones was recorded; they were suppressed by electronic warfare equipment," he wrote on Telegram.

Residents confirmed to the independent Russian outlet Astra that the Murom plant had been hit.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 34 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were intercepted and destroyed overnight across multiple regions.

These included three over Vladimir Oblast, 15 over Kursk Oblast, eight over Bryansk Oblast, seven over Orel Oblast, and one over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Vladimir Oblast, located roughly 190 kilometers (120 miles) east of Moscow, hosts several sensitive military sites.

On April 22, explosions rocked the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate — one of Russia's largest weapons depots — triggering a fire.

Zelensky warns Russia is ‘preparing something’ in Belarus under guise of military drills
“Look at Belarus — this summer, Russia is preparing something there under the guise of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

11:48 PM  (Updated: )

Russian drone attack injures 47 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.