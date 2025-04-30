'5 explosions' — Ukrainian drones strike Russian military plant in Murom, source claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia's Vladimir Oblast overnight on April 30, damaging two buildings and sparking a fire, a source in Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The facility, known locally as the city's "powder factory," produces ignition components for ammunition used by Russia's Armed Forces, Interior Ministry, and Federal Security Service (FSB), according to Russia's National Defense magazine.

It is under Ukrainian and EU sanctions for its role in supporting Russia's war effort.

"There were five explosions at the facility," the SBU source said. "Two buildings were preliminarily damaged, and a fire broke out."

"It specializes in the production of ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and Air Force," they added.

Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed a fire occurred at a warehouse in Murom and attributed it to downed drones.

"The attack of several drones was recorded; they were suppressed by electronic warfare equipment," he wrote on Telegram.

Residents confirmed to the independent Russian outlet Astra that the Murom plant had been hit.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that 34 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were intercepted and destroyed overnight across multiple regions.

These included three over Vladimir Oblast, 15 over Kursk Oblast, eight over Bryansk Oblast, seven over Orel Oblast, and one over Belgorod Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Vladimir Oblast, located roughly 190 kilometers (120 miles) east of Moscow, hosts several sensitive military sites.

On April 22, explosions rocked the 51st Arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate — one of Russia's largest weapons depots — triggering a fire.