The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Europe, War, European allies, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Zelensky warns Russia is 'preparing something' in Belarus under guise of military drills

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 30, 2025 8:58 AM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 24, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on April 29 that Russia is preparing potential military aggression under the guise of joint exercises with Belarus this summer.

"Look at Belarus — this summer, Russia is preparing something there under the guise of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start," Zelensky said at the Three Seas Summit, according to Suspilne.

"But where this time? I don't know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we all have to be prepared. All our institutions are open to cooperation."

Belarus will host the Zapad 2025 (West 2025) military exercises with Russian forces, part of a long-standing series of drills held every two years since 2009.

The most recent iteration, Zapad-2021, involved over 200,000 participants and served as a prelude to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite not being directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus continues to host Russian troops and missiles on its territory.

Belarus shares borders with Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Russia, positioning it as a key strategic corridor between NATO and Moscow.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously said that the upcoming Zapad exercises could enable Russia to covertly assemble offensive forces under the guise of drills.

Trump promised peace in 100 days, but Russia’s violence against Ukraine has only escalated
U.S. President Donald Trump’s promise to negotiate a peace in Ukraine within his first 100 days in office has collided with an unavoidable truth — a slew of Russian attacks during this time have spiked civilian death tolls, and a peace deal is still out of reach. “There is no
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta

"All exercises have a purpose. And one of these goals is the covert creation of offensive troop groups," Syrskyi told Lb.ua on April 9.

"The visibility of the exercises is the most acceptable way to relocate, redeploy troops, concentrate them in a certain direction, and create a group of troops."

Zelensky has repeatedly cautioned that Russia may escalate military actions beyond Ukraine.

On Feb. 14, during the Munich Security Conference, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to deploy up to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus, suggesting a possible buildup for future offensives against NATO countries.

"Based on all the information I've gathered from intelligence and other sources, I think he is preparing for war against NATO countries next year (2026)," Zelensky said, though he added he could not be entirely sure.

Tensions between NATO and Moscow have intensified following Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a risk of a larger war in Europe within the next five years, pointing to Russia's growing militarization and hostile posture.

‘I don’t trust a lot of people’ — Trump offers contradictory views on Putin’s intentions in interview on first 100 days
“He could be tapping me along a little bit, I would say that he would like to stop the war,” Trump said during the ABC News interview on April 29.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

11:48 PM  (Updated: )

Russian drone attack injures 45 in Kharkiv.

"There have been 16 strikes on Kharkiv," Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. "A high-rise apartment block was hit as well as private residences, a medical facility, and civil infrastructure."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.