Zelensky warns Russia is 'preparing something' in Belarus under guise of military drills

President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on April 29 that Russia is preparing potential military aggression under the guise of joint exercises with Belarus this summer.

"Look at Belarus — this summer, Russia is preparing something there under the guise of military exercises. This is how its new attacks usually start," Zelensky said at the Three Seas Summit, according to Suspilne.

"But where this time? I don't know. Ukraine? Lithuania? Poland? God forbid! But we all have to be prepared. All our institutions are open to cooperation."

Belarus will host the Zapad 2025 (West 2025) military exercises with Russian forces, part of a long-standing series of drills held every two years since 2009.

The most recent iteration, Zapad-2021, involved over 200,000 participants and served as a prelude to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite not being directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus continues to host Russian troops and missiles on its territory.

Belarus shares borders with Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Russia, positioning it as a key strategic corridor between NATO and Moscow.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi previously said that the upcoming Zapad exercises could enable Russia to covertly assemble offensive forces under the guise of drills.

"All exercises have a purpose. And one of these goals is the covert creation of offensive troop groups," Syrskyi told Lb.ua on April 9.

"The visibility of the exercises is the most acceptable way to relocate, redeploy troops, concentrate them in a certain direction, and create a group of troops."

Zelensky has repeatedly cautioned that Russia may escalate military actions beyond Ukraine.

On Feb. 14, during the Munich Security Conference, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to deploy up to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus, suggesting a possible buildup for future offensives against NATO countries.

"Based on all the information I've gathered from intelligence and other sources, I think he is preparing for war against NATO countries next year (2026)," Zelensky said, though he added he could not be entirely sure.

Tensions between NATO and Moscow have intensified following Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Western leaders and intelligence agencies have warned of a risk of a larger war in Europe within the next five years, pointing to Russia's growing militarization and hostile posture.