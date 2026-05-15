Major fire seen after Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian oil refinery in Ryazan

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched a large-scale drone attack overnight on May 15, striking Russian military and energy infrastructure in multiple regions of Russia, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Photos and videos posted on social media purports to show a massive fire emanating from what appears to be the Ryazan oil refinery amid a Ukrainian drone attack.

Local residents of the city of Ryazan reported several drones flying overhead before hearing multiple loud explosions in the area of the refinery.

Considered one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which produces upwards of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, has been a regular target of attack given its role in fueling Russia's war machine.

Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavlo Malkova said that drone debris had struck an unspecified enterprise in the region, as well as several residential buildings.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Elsewhere in Russia, Telegram media channels, citing local resident accounts, reported that smoke was seen rising from a military airfield in the community of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight following air defense operations in the region.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify reports of the attacks nor claims made by Russian officials. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes.

Ryazan is located and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia along Sumy Oblast, and 180 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergiy Sobyanin reported that five Ukrainian drones were downed while approaching the Russian capital just before midnight on May 14. Moscow's Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports faced temporary ground halts amid the attack.

Explosions were also heard in Yevpatoria and Saky in occupied Crimea amid a drone attack on the region, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported.

Ukraine's latest reported attack comes just one day after a deadly Russian missile and drone strike on Kyiv killed at least 21 people and injured at least 47 others.

In the aftermath of the attacks on Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 14 said he had instructed Ukraine's military to prepare "possible formats for our response."

Ukrainian drones have increasingly targeted Russian oil and gas infrastructure in recent weeks, as part of a broader campaign to disrupt Moscow's energy revenues, a key source of funding for the Kremlin's war effort.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, Ukraine's strikes on Russian oil infrastructure reached a four-month high in April, with at least 21 attacks on refineries, pipelines, and oil assets at sea recorded.



