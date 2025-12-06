Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery overnight on Dec. 5-6, marking the ninth such strike on the refinery this year, Russian Telegram media channel ASTRA reported.

Local residents reported the attack on the refinery amid reports of a wider drone attack on the region. Purported video of the attack posted to social media shows flames and smoke billowing from the refinery.

Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavel Malkov confirmed reports of the drone but did not mention a strike on the refinery. Malkov said that a "fire was quickly extinguished" in the region amid falling drone debris, claiming that no casualties or "serious damage" occurred as a result.

Russia's Defense Ministry later claimed that air defense had shot down 29 drones over Ryazan Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports nor claims made by Russian officials.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine regularly launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and occupied territories as Moscow continues to wage its war.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, which produces upwards of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, has been a regular target of attack given its role in fueling Russia's war machine. The facility came under attack on Nov. 20, which Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's Drone Systems Forces confirmed.

Ryazan, the region's capital, is located 180 kilometers (120 miles) southeast of Moscow and about 450 kilometers (280 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia along Sumy Oblast.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.



