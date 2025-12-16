KI logo
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A bright explosion over a dark skyline of Russia's Slavyansk-on-Kuban
A screenshot of a video which purports to show explosions in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Russia, amid a reported Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Dec. 17, 2025. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions rocked an oil refinery in the Russian city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban amid a Ukrainian drone attack overnight on Dec. 17, media reported.

Just before midnight on Dec. 16, a drone attack and explosions took place in Russia's Saratov Oblast, Telegram channel Exilenova+ reported.

Slavyansk-on-Kuban is located in Krasnodar Krai in southern Russia near the Azov and Black seas. Saratov Oblast, at its closest point, is located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) from Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the attack, and the reports could not be independently verified.

Ukraine regularly strikes Russian military and energy infrastructure in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Russian energy directly funds the Kremlin's war, and energy infrastructure sites are considered military targets by Kyiv.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale attack against Russian military and oil facilities, striking assets in Russia and in occupied territories, including Crimea, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Dec. 14.

The Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl, one of Russia's five largest, was struck in a drone attack overnight on Dec. 12, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed later the same day.

Meanwhile, in the Russian city of Belgorod, a Ukrainian missile attack caused "serious damage" to local infrastructure, Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed on Dec. 14.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Wednesday, December 17
