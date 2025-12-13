Explosions reported at oil depot in occupied Crimea, several Russian energy sites amid Ukrainian drone attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were reported at an oil depot near Simferopol in occupied Crimea, a chemical plant in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod, and several energy sites, media reported late on Dec. 13.

An oil depot near Uryupinsk, Volgograd Oblast, and a power station in Smolensk were reportedly hit by drones, media reported.

Russian authorities reported 41 drones over the territory of occupied Crimea amid the reported explosions at an oil depot near Simferopol, Pro-Ukrainian Telegram Channel Crimean Wind reported.

The Akron Chemical Plant in the Russian city of Veliky Novgorod was hit in the drone attack, with smoke seen rising from the site, Telegram channel Exilenova+ reported.

The details could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes Russian military infrastructure in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.

Russian energy directly funds the Kremlin's war, and energy infrastructure sites are considered military targets by Kyiv.

Reuters reported on Dec. 9 that Russia's Syzran oil refinery halted operations on Dec. 5 after sustaining damage in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Ukraine confirmed the strike, saying it carried out the operation to "reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor."

Meanwhile, the Slavneft-Yanos oil refinery in Yaroslavl, one of Russia's five largest, was struck in a drone attack overnight on Dec. 12, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed later the same day.

"This is one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, which is capable of processing from 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year. It is involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian invaders," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.