Ukrainian drones reportedly attack Russia's Kirov Oblast for first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian drones attacked the town of Kotelnich in Russia's Kirov Oblast, Governor Alexander Sokolov claimed on Aug. 28.

According to Sokolov, Russian air defenses shot down two drones while three others "fell" and started a fire near the Zenit oil facility. The drones were targeting a tank with oil products, the governor claimed.

No casualties or damages were reported. Sokolov said that the situation is "under control."

Kotelnich is located some 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine's border. This is the first report of a drone attack on Russia's Kirov Oblast since the beginning of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, air defense also shot down eight drones over Voronezh Oblast and four over Rostov Oblast overnight.

The Ukrainian military has not officially commented on these reports, which cannot be verified independently.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that Ukrainian drones operated by HUR and the Special Operation Forces hit an oil depot in Rostov Oblast on Aug. 28, setting it on fire.

The BBC's Russian service reported on Aug. 28 that drones have attacked oil refineries and infrastructure sites in Russia and on Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea, at least 64 times this year.