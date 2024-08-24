Ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast hit by drones, media, officials say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack overnight on Aug. 24 caused a fire and "detonation of explosive objects" in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's military infrastructure and oil industry.

Russian air defense units destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Voronezh Oblast on Aug. 24, Gusev claimed. Falling weapons fragments caused a fire and "detonation of explosive objects" at an unnamed site.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that the explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk.

No casualties were reported, and emergency services are at work on site, Gusev said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims at the time of publication.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.

Gusev reported Ukraine's July 7 attack on a large ammunition depot in the region in similar terms, describing detonations of unidentified objects rather than specifying the facility that was hit.

Voronezh Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, which remains partially occupied by Russian forces.