Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Voronezh Oblast, Drone attack, Drones, War
Edit post

Ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast hit by drones, media, officials say

by Abbey Fenbert August 24, 2024 4:36 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A sign reading "I love Voronezh" sits on the side of a highway in Russia's Voronezh on June 27, 2023. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A drone attack overnight on Aug. 24 caused a fire and "detonation of explosive objects" in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, regional Governor Aleksandr Gusev reported.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's military infrastructure and oil industry.

Russian air defense units destroyed several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Voronezh Oblast on Aug. 24, Gusev claimed. Falling weapons fragments caused a fire and "detonation of explosive objects" at an unnamed site.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra reported that the explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in Ostrogozhsk.

No casualties were reported, and emergency services are at work on site, Gusev said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Gusev's claims at the time of publication.

Ukrainian forces have previously targeted military airfields, oil refineries, and ammunition depots in Voronezh Oblast.

Gusev reported Ukraine's July 7 attack on a large ammunition depot in the region in similar terms, describing detonations of unidentified objects rather than specifying the facility that was hit.

Voronezh Oblast borders Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast, which remains partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine war latest: US provides military aid, Norway to finance production of shells in Ukraine
Key developments on Aug. 23: * Ukraine withdraws from positions near Pokrovsk to avoid Russian encirclement, ISW says * Ukraine confirms sinking of Russian ferry in Kerch Strait * U.S. targets around 400 individuals, entities in Russia, third countries in new sanctions package * Norway to finan…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 PM

Ukraine to resume energy exports this week, state grid operator says.

"Exports will take place only during periods of surplus, when solar power plants are actively operating. Electricity will not be exported from Ukraine during periods of maximum consumption, when there is not enough capacity in the power system," the state grid operator Ukrenergo said.
2:05 PM

Latvia prepares largest batch of drones yet for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Andris Spruds said the latest shipment consists of 1,400 drones, and it marked the conclusion of a program between the country's defense ministry and Latvian manufacturers that had procured 2,700 drones in total.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.