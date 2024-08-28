Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil depot in Rostov Oblast, source confirms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian drones operated by military intelligence (HUR) and the Special Operation Forces hit an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Aug. 28, setting it on fire, a HUR source confirmed for the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, fires are ongoing at the oil tanks of the FDKU Atlas oil facility, located near the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky town.

The town lies roughly 15 kilometers east of the border with Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Luhansk Oblast and around 170 kilometers (over 100 miles) from the front line.

The news follows a statement by Russian regional authorities that a fuel depot in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky district caught fire following a Ukrainian drone attack. Russian media later reported another fire at a different oil depot in Rostov Oblast.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a burning oil depot near the village of Molodezhnyi, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky district, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 28, 2024. (Baza/Telegram)

The source did not comment on the second depot.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza, two drones "fell" on the oil depot at around 3 a.m. local time, starting the fire. Three oil tanks were reportedly burning as of 4 a.m. No casualties were reported.

Russian Telegram channels also published purported footage of the burning oil depot, specifying its location near the village of Molodezhnyi, less than 30 kilometers (under 20 miles) south of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of a burning oil depot near the village of Molodezhnyi, Kamensk-Shakhtinsky district, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on Aug. 28, 2024. (Rostov Glovnyi - Rostov Novosti/Telegram)

"This facility is part of the Russian military-industrial complex and takes a direct part in supplying Russian occupation forces," the military intelligence source said.

The full consequences of the attack are being determined.

The Atlas facility belongs to Russia's Federal Agency for State Reserves and specializes in producing petroleum products for the Russian Armed Forces, according to the source.

Rostov Oblast, bordering Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, is a regular target of Ukrainain drone strikes aimed at destroying Russian energy facilities. Another oil depot in the town of Proletarsk has been on fire since a Ukrainian attack on Aug. 18.