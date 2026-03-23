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Ukrainian drones killing Russian troops faster than Moscow can replace them, drone commander says

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by Olena Goncharova
Ukrainian drones killing Russian troops faster than Moscow can replace them, drone commander says
Photo for illustrative purposes. A soldier from the Khanter (Hunter) group of Ukraine's 208th Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade holds an interceptor drone as the unit carries out combat missions in one of the directions, Ukraine, March 4, 2026. (Nina Liashonok / Ukrinform / Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Since the start of winter, Ukrainian drones have killed or incapacitated at least 8,776 more Russian soldiers than Moscow has been able to replace, the commander of Ukraine’s unmanned forces said to the Economist.

Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, who leads Ukraine’s drone units, said the shift marks a potential turning point in the war, as Kyiv increasingly focuses on targeting Russian personnel rather than equipment.

December became the first month in which verified Russian losses from Ukrainian drone strikes exceeded recruitment, according to Brovdi. At peak intensity, daily losses reached nearly 400 troops — roughly the size of an assault battalion.

Ukraine’s drone units, which make up only a small fraction of the armed forces, now account for a significant share of Russian casualties. Brovdi’s own brigade claims responsibility for about one-sixth of losses, while the broader unmanned forces under his command account for more than a third.

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The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena

"If a battalion has no infantry left, the Russians don’t disband it but throw desk officers to the front," Brovdi told the Economist. "They are the easiest targets, because they can’t fight."

Brovdi said Ukrainian forces deliberately prioritize enemy personnel in at least 30% of strikes, aiming to strain Russia’s ability to sustain its war effort. He compared the strategy to exhausting a resource over time.

"We need to keep milking this cow, the Russian army, for everything it’s worth, exhausting it beyond its maximum capacity," he said.

The drone campaign relies on a complex operational system combining surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike capabilities. Every mission is recorded and analyzed, allowing units to adapt tactics in real time.

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"...The best drone is an ecosystem," Brovdi said. "For one pilot to make a kill, a whole machine must work behind him."

While Brovdi credits the system with increasing efficiency, critics argue his units have benefited from greater resources than other parts of Ukraine’s military.

Brovdi also drew attention for publishing drone strike footage online, a practice that has sparked debate over ethics in wartime. He dismissed such concerns.

"I don’t experience any moral reservations at all. None," he added. "A man with a rifle in his hand on my land is coming to kill me. I kill him or he kills me."

Despite recent gains, Brovdi cautioned that Russia continues to replenish its forces and that the long-term trajectory of the war remains uncertain: "I have no rose-tinted fantasies that this war is about to end," he said.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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