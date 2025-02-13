Skip to content
Ukrainian drones again hit oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast, SBU source claims

by Kateryna Denisova February 13, 2025 7:59 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Ukrainian air intelligence soldier carries a drone in the direction of Bakhmut, Ukraine, on May 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukrainian drones hit the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast for the second time in two weeks overnight on Feb. 13, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the oil pumping station that came under the SBU's attack is part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2 operated by Russian state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft.

The attack caused a fire near a closed switchgear and boiler equipment warehouse, the source said, forcing the facility to suspend oil pumping.

The station is located around 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of Ukrainian border.

"Every day this oil pumping station's idle time costs Russia tens of millions of dollars , since it is part of the pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal on the Baltic Sea," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

If confirmed, this is the second drone attack on the facility. The first one was carried on Jan. 29, damaging the filtration pumping area and additive tanks at the station, a source in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent.

Kyiv considers oil refineries to be valid military targets, as profits from the fossil fuel industry fund Russia's war machine.

Trump says peace talks to start ‘immediately.’ But what terms would be acceptable for Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 12 held phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine will start “immediately.” “I just spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky. The conversation went very well. He,…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Denisova
