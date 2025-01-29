paint paint
News Feed, Tver Oblast, Oil, Russia, Ukraine, Drones, War
Ukrainian drones hit Russian missile arsenal, oil pumping station in Tver Oblast, SBU source claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 29, 2025 6:26 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian military drone operators of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade assemble a drone on their position in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukrainian drones hit the Andreapol oil pumping station and missile arsenal in Russia's Tver Oblast overnight on Jan. 29, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

Drones operated by the SBU and the Special Operations Forces attacked the oil pumping station, which is part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2 operated by Russian state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft.

According to the source, the filtration pumping area and additive tanks at the station were damaged. The station is located around 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of Ukrainian border.

A spill of oil products and a fire were reported at the station.

"The Russians even had to shut down the main pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal in Leningrad Oblast," the source said.

Ukrainian drones also hit the 23rd missile arsenal of the Russian Defense Ministry in Tver Oblast. The depot and three buildings of the military unit came under the attack, the source claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Earlier in the day, an intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent that multiple Ukrainian drones struck a Lukoil oil refinery in the Russian oblast of Nizhny Novgorod.

Kyiv considers oil refineries to be valid military targets, as profits from the fossil fuel industry fund Russia's war machine.

Earlier this week, the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia suspended operations due to damage from Ukrainian drone attacks, Reuters reported, citing two industry sources.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
