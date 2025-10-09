Ukraine's parliament backs creation of cyber forces in first reading

The Ukrainian parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces within Ukraine's military in the first reading on Oct. 9, underscoring the growing importance of this domain in the war with Russia.

The bill, backed by 255 lawmakers, aims to establish the Cyber Forces as a military command body responsible for Ukraine's defense and security capabilities in cyberspace.

Cyberwarfare has become a crucial component in the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides targeting each other's infrastructure, government institutions, and critically important companies.

The Cyber Forces Command will answer directly to Ukraine's commander-in-chief and, on the political level, to the president in matters of national security.

The Main Directorate of Radio Electronic and Cyber ​​Warfare of Ukraine's General Staff will be responsible for its establishment.

The new command will organize regular training and recruit and coordinate cyber forces reserves.

Service in these reserves does not require formally becoming a military service member and can be carried out on a temporary or periodic basis to fulfill specific tasks.

Facing a growing personnel shortage, Ukraine has unveiled several schemes that allow potential recruits to join military service on a temporary basis or select a specific military specialization.

The bill was developed by a military working group and submitted to the parliament in December 2024. Its aim is to both strengthen Ukraine's cyberwarfare capabilities and adapt them to NATO standards.

The legislation must pass a second reading and be signed by the president before becoming law.