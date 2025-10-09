KI logo
News Feed

Ukraine's parliament backs creation of cyber forces in first reading

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Ukraine's parliament backs creation of cyber forces in first reading
A sitting of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, livestreamed from the session hall in the media room in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Ukrainian parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces within Ukraine's military in the first reading on Oct. 9, underscoring the growing importance of this domain in the war with Russia.

The bill, backed by 255 lawmakers, aims to establish the Cyber Forces as a military command body responsible for Ukraine's defense and security capabilities in cyberspace.

Cyberwarfare has become a crucial component in the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides targeting each other's infrastructure, government institutions, and critically important companies.

The Cyber Forces Command will answer directly to Ukraine's commander-in-chief and, on the political level, to the president in matters of national security.

The Main Directorate of Radio Electronic and Cyber ​​Warfare of Ukraine's General Staff will be responsible for its establishment.

The new command will organize regular training and recruit and coordinate cyber forces reserves.

Service in these reserves does not require formally becoming a military service member and can be carried out on a temporary or periodic basis to fulfill specific tasks.

Facing a growing personnel shortage, Ukraine has unveiled several schemes that allow potential recruits to join military service on a temporary basis or select a specific military specialization.

The bill was developed by a military working group and submitted to the parliament in December 2024. Its aim is to both strengthen Ukraine's cyberwarfare capabilities and adapt them to NATO standards.

The legislation must pass a second reading and be signed by the president before becoming law.

Ukraine strikes Russian gas and oil facilities in Volgograd Oblast, military says
Explosions and fires were reported at both the Korobkovsky Gas Processing Plant in Kotovo and the Yefimovka Linear-Production Dispatch Station, the military said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarCybersecurityParliament
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, October 9
Thursday, October 9
Show More

Editors' Picks