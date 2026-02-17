KI logo
War

Ukraine's military turns Russian equipment into 'scrap metal' in newly released video

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
A Russian Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile system on display at the Dubai Airshow 2025 in Dubai on November 17, 2025. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released video footage on Feb. 16 showing a series of attacks carried out last week by the elite Prymary ("Ghosts") unit against Russian military targets in Crimea.

Specialists from the unit "continue to methodically dismantle Russian defenses on the temporarily occupied peninsula," HUR wrote on social media.

Over the past week, the unit targeted several high-value pieces of Russian military equipment, including a Pantsir missile system, 55Zh6U Nebo-U long-range radar station—worth about $100 million—and a BK-16 landing craft.

"Equipment that costs millions is now being turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional work of (Ukraine's) military intelligence officers," the agency added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and its own occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has heavily militarized the peninsula, using it as a base for regular missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, operations in the Black Sea, and ground operations into southern Ukraine.

Since 2023, Ukraine has steadily expanded its ability to strike Russian targets in Crimea, using both aerial and maritime drones depending on the target.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

