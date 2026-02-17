Ukraine's military turns Russian equipment into 'scrap metal' in newly released video

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) released video footage on Feb. 16 showing a series of attacks carried out last week by the elite Prymary ("Ghosts") unit against Russian military targets in Crimea.

Specialists from the unit "continue to methodically dismantle Russian defenses on the temporarily occupied peninsula," HUR wrote on social media.

Over the past week, the unit targeted several high-value pieces of Russian military equipment, including a Pantsir missile system, 55Zh6U Nebo-U long-range radar station—worth about $100 million—and a BK-16 landing craft.

"Equipment that costs millions is now being turned into scrap metal thanks to the professional work of (Ukraine's) military intelligence officers," the agency added.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and its own occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has heavily militarized the peninsula, using it as a base for regular missile and drone strikes against Ukraine, operations in the Black Sea, and ground operations into southern Ukraine.

Since 2023, Ukraine has steadily expanded its ability to strike Russian targets in Crimea, using both aerial and maritime drones depending on the target.