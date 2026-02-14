Ukraine hits Russia's BK-16 landing craft in Crimea and other targets in Russian-occupied territories, military says

Ukrainian forces successfully attacked a Russian BK-16 landing craft and other targets in Russian-occupied territories, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Feb. 14.

The General Staff reported that Russia's BK-16 landing vessel, a high-speed landing craft for coastal operations and troop transport, was "successfully hit" on Feb. 12 in the Novoozerne area, Russian-occupied Crimea.

Some other military targets were also hit on Feb. 12, such as the RSP-10 radar station in Crimea and Russia's communications node in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff said.

Additionally, on Feb. 13, Ukraine hit a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Novoeokonomichne in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

"The Ukrainian defense forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014.

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula and other newly occupied territories since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.