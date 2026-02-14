KI logo
War

Ukraine hits Russia's BK-16 landing craft in Crimea and other targets in Russian-occupied territories, military says

by Yuliia Taradiuk
Photo for illustrative purposes. It shows a cargo ship crossing the Kerch Strait, with the Crimea Bridge visible behind, on July 25, 2023. (Stringer/Anadolu Agency)

Ukrainian forces successfully attacked a Russian BK-16 landing craft and other targets in Russian-occupied territories, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Feb. 14.

The General Staff reported that Russia's BK-16 landing vessel, a high-speed landing craft for coastal operations and troop transport, was "successfully hit" on Feb. 12 in the Novoozerne area, Russian-occupied Crimea.

Some other military targets were also hit on Feb. 12, such as the RSP-10 radar station in Crimea and Russia's communications node in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the General Staff said.

Additionally, on Feb. 13, Ukraine hit a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Novoeokonomichne in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

"The Ukrainian defense forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the combat potential of the Russian aggressor," the General Staff said.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since its illegal annexation in 2014.

Ukraine has stepped up strikes on military infrastructure on the peninsula and other newly occupied territories since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

