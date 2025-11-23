Ukraine's military reportedly strikes power plant in Moscow Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Shatura Thermal Power Plant in Moscow Oblast overnight on Nov. 23, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Purported videos posted on social media appear to show a large explosion and subsequent fire emanating from the plant, following a projectile strike on the target.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The Shatura Thermal Power Plant is located approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Russian capital, in the outskirts of Moscow Oblast.

Earlier in the night, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down en route towards the capital. Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, also reported that Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport had temporarily suspended operations amid drones in the region.

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any possible casualties.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has also intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukraine into another harsh winter.







