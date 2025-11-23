0 out of 25,000

Sunday, November 23, 2025
Ukraine's military reportedly strikes power plant in Moscow Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat
A screenshot of a purported video showing a fire at the Shatura Thermal Power Plant in Mosocw Oblast following a reported Ukrainian strike on the facility on Nov. 23, 2025. (Exilenova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Shatura Thermal Power Plant in Moscow Oblast overnight on Nov. 23, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Purported videos posted on social media appear to show a large explosion and subsequent fire emanating from the plant, following a projectile strike on the target.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The Shatura Thermal Power Plant is located approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Russian capital, in the outskirts of Moscow Oblast.

Earlier in the night, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that two Ukrainian drones were shot down en route towards the capital. Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, also reported that Moscow's Zhukovsky Airport had temporarily suspended operations amid drones in the region.

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any possible casualties.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has also intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukraine into another harsh winter.

Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

