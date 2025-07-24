Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

War with Russia could last until 2034, Ukraine's ex-top general Zaluzhnyi warns

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
War with Russia could last until 2034, Ukraine's ex-top general Zaluzhnyi warns
Former Commander-in-Chief and current Ambassador to the U.K. Valerii Zaluzhnyi looks around the exhibition at the Tank Museum in Bovington, Dorset, on April 03, 2025. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and current Ambassador to the U.K., Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has warned that Russia's war against Ukraine could last until 2034.

"If we try to establish a ceasefire without building up our future defenses, the war will drag on for many more years. It began in 2014 — God willing, it will end in 2034," Zaluzhnyi said in an interview with LB.ua published on July 23.

According to Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine entered a new, radically different phase of its war with Russia in 2024.

He described a shift in Russia's battlefield tactics, noting that the Kremlin has abandoned direct assaults in favor of a war of attrition targeting both Ukraine's military and civilians.

"Right now, the front line exists mainly for killing," Zaluzhnyi said. "In 2022, tanks rode in front, and personnel followed them... Now, tanks and soldiers have switched places."

According to the former top general, Kyiv must overhaul its defense strategy and approach to mobilization to prevent Russia from exploiting Ukraine's demographic and economic vulnerabilities.

Zaluzhnyi's comments came a day after Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Turkey on July 24 for a third round of peace talks. The meeting, which lasted less than an hour, ended without a breakthrough.

Russia offered only temporary 24–48-hour ceasefires to retrieve the wounded and the dead, again rejecting Ukraine's proposal for a complete, unconditional ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains intent on continuing the war until the West agrees to terms favorable to Moscow, Reuters reported on July 15, citing sources close to the Kremlin.

Speaking on May 22, Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine can only sustain a "high-tech war of survival," and the only viable path to victory is dismantling Russia's military and economic capacity to wage war.

Von der Leyen urges China to press Putin to engage seriously in Ukraine-Russia peace talks
“China has an influence on Russia, like the European Union has an influence on Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarValerii ZaluzhnyiRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forcesCeasefire
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 24
Kolomoisky embezzlement case to be sent to court.

Kolomoisky, the former owner of Ukraine's largest bank PrivatBank, and five of his associates were charged in 2023 with money laundering and fraud. They are accused of embezzling Hr 9.2 billion ($250 million) from PrivatBank.

Show More

Editors' Picks