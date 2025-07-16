Putin unfazed by Trump's threats, plans to fight on in Ukraine, Reuters reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains determined to continue the war against Ukraine until the West agrees to peace on his terms, Reuters reported on July 15, citing three sources close to the Kremlin.

Russia continues insisting on its terms, despite recent threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 100% "secondary tariffs" on Moscow unless it agrees to a peace deal within 50 days.

According to Reuters, Putin sees no reason to back down. Instead, the undisclosed sources say the Russian leader is confident that Russia's military and economy can withstand additional Western pressure, including sanctions and tariffs, and is even prepared to expand Moscow’s territorial ambitions as Russian forces continue to advance.

According to a source cited by Reuters, Putin believes that the U.S. and others have not seriously addressed his demands regarding Ukraine.

Trump on July 14 expressed frustration over Putin's refusal to agree to a ceasefire and announced a new wave of U.S. weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot missile systems, paid for by NATO and European allies.

Despite recent phone conversations between Trump and Putin, and visits to Moscow by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, the Kremlin reportedly believes the dialogue has lacked substance.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly responded to Reuters' article by blaming former U.S. President Joe Biden for the war.

"Unlike Biden, President Trump is focused on stopping the killing, and Putin will be faced with biting sanctions and tariffs if he does not agree to a ceasefire," Kelly said.

According to Reuters, Putin's conditions for peace remain firm. They include a binding pledge that NATO will not expand further east, Ukrainian neutrality, limits on its military, recognition of Russia's territorial gains in Ukraine, and "protection" for Russian-speaking populations

Moscow has falsely claimed that Ukraine is repressing its Russian-speaking population. While Ukraine's post-EuroMaidan Revolution reforms sought to prioritize the Ukrainian language in the public sphere after decades of Russification, the Russian language remains widely and freely spoken.

The sources also said Putin is open to discussing international security guarantees for Ukraine, though how that would function remains unclear.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently rejected any settlement that legitimizes Russia's occupation. Kyiv insists it retains sovereign rights over its territory and its future, including the pursuit of NATO membership.

Ukraine has called for a full, unconditional ceasefire before talking about any peace settlement.

"A full unconditional ceasefire opens the possibility to discuss everything," Zelensky told journalists in April.

Two Russian sources told Reuters that Moscow believes it currently holds the advantage on the battlefield and in defense production. They claimed Russia's war economy is now outpacing the U.S.-led NATO alliance in key areas such as artillery shell manufacturing.

A second Kremlin-linked source echoed that economic losses from Western pressure are seen as secondary to Moscow's broader strategic objectives, and that Putin is not concerned by Washington's threats to sanction nations such as China and India that continue purchasing Russian oil.